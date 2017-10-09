Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,820.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $824,629,000 after buying an additional 6,399,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 160.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,443,000 after buying an additional 890,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $63,140,000. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,449,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,780,000 after buying an additional 397,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,623,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,387,000 after buying an additional 204,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) opened at 110.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.17. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post $7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

