Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.12 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Penrose sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) opened at 128.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS AG began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

