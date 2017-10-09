Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 51,736 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,736 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Mallinckrodt PLC worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 4,060.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,734,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 638.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 645,718 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 165.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 927,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 578,266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,565,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,348,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,060,000 after acquiring an additional 448,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE MNK) opened at 35.81 on Monday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The company’s market cap is $3.48 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $824.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.56 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNK. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $70.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on Mallinckrodt PLC from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

In other Mallinckrodt PLC news, insider Meredith B. Fischer bought 1,280 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.63 per share, with a total value of $50,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

