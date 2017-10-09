Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 30,427 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,427 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 796.7% during the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. alerts:

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 30,427 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-30427-shares-of-msc-industrial-direct-company-inc-msm.html.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE MSM) opened at 76.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $105.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $743.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Peller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at $174,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.