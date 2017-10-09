Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Position in Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Esterline Technologies Corporation worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Invictus RG increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Esterline Technologies Corporation news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 7,621 shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $693,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esterline Technologies Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Esterline Technologies Corporation from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL) opened at 93.00 on Monday. Esterline Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.38 million. Esterline Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies Corporation will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esterline Technologies Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

