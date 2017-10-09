Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brocade Communications Systems worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRCD. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 11,363,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,042 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brocade Communications Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,196,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,301,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 602.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 646,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 554,647 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) opened at 12.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.82 and a beta of 0.63. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Brocade Communications Systems had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Brocade Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brocade Communications Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.75 target price on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brocade Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brocade Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brocade Communications Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

