Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 171,169 Shares of Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,169 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Dow Chemical worth $78,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOW. First Command Bank increased its position in Dow Chemical by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Dow Chemical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Dow Chemical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Dow Chemical by 49.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in Dow Chemical by 262.7% during the first quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOW. BidaskClub cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Dow Chemical Co (DOW) opened at 66.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. Dow Chemical Co has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

