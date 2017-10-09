Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 28,483 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $2,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale Corporation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Vetr raised Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $182.22 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) opened at 157.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $183.18.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 28,483 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-buys-28483-shares-of-costco-wholesale-corporation-cost.html.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.