TCF Financial Co. (TCB) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,647 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE TCB) opened at 16.86 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

