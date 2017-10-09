Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SGYP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGYP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 125,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ SGYP) opened at 3.46 on Monday. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s market cap is $778.34 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGYP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.20) on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

In other Synergy Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 26,287 shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $99,101.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

