Swiss National Bank Maintains Holdings in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND)

Swiss National Bank maintained its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Kindred Healthcare worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on Kindred Healthcare from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation decreased their price target on Kindred Healthcare from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE KND) opened at 6.50 on Monday. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s market capitalization is $565.62 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

