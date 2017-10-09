Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 3.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 71.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,672,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,570 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,348,000 after acquiring an additional 175,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in MetLife by 14.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,734 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 822,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/sustainable-insight-capital-management-llc-sells-26100-shares-of-metlife-inc-met.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MetLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE MET) traded down 0.26% during trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. 427,020 shares of the stock traded hands. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.