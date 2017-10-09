SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks accounts for 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 13.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3,033.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,006,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $201,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,811 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

