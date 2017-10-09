Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas Corporation by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Cintas Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cintas Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cintas Corporation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cintas Corporation by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) opened at 149.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.07 and a 52-week high of $149.48.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Cintas Corporation had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Cintas Corporation’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post $5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other Cintas Corporation news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

