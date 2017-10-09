Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 4,651 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,056,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,479,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,593,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 90.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,895,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,293 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 31.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,120,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,731,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) opened at 13.40 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.72.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $489.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

