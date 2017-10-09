Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $599,000 Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after purchasing an additional 246,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80,484.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,982 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) opened at 52.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

