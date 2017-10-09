Sunshine Heart (SSH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:SSH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sunshine Heart earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.8218005829711 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sunshine Heart (SSH) traded down 2.4666% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.6129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Sunshine Heart has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

