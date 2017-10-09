Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) versus Chiasma (CHMA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ: SBBP) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma PLC and Chiasma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma PLC 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chiasma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.09%. Given Strongbridge Biopharma PLC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is more favorable than Chiasma.

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiasma has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Chiasma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chiasma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Strongbridge Biopharma PLC and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma PLC N/A -83.83% -34.77% Chiasma N/A -35.96% -31.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strongbridge Biopharma PLC and Chiasma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma PLC $1.53 million 137.41 -$39.43 million ($2.78) -2.14 Chiasma N/A N/A -$29.42 million ($1.27) -2.30

Chiasma has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Strongbridge Biopharma PLC. Chiasma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC beats Chiasma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for KEVEYIS. The Company has a clinical-stage pipeline of therapies for endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead compounds include COR-003 (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, and COR-005 (veldoreotide), a somatostatin analog (SSA). The Company is studying COR-003 for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. It is investigating COR-005 for the treatment of acromegaly. Both COR-003 and COR-005 have received orphan designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies that are available only by injection. Using its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, the Company is developing oral therapies. The Company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of its TPE platform-based product candidate, oral octreotide capsules (trade named as MYCAPSSA) for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body’s production of excess growth hormone. Octreotide is an analog of somatostatin, a natural inhibitor of growth hormone secretion. The Company is developing octreotide capsules as a liquid-filled solid gelatin capsule formulation, which is intended to be taken over twice a day. The Company’s TPE technology enhances the absorption through the intestinal wall of drugs. The Company also focuses on developing CH2 for Orphan indication.

