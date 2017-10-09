Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CF Industries Holdings (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 843 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average daily volume of 223 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on CF Industries Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on CF Industries Holdings from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

CF Industries Holdings (CF) opened at 34.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The firm’s market cap is $7.98 billion. CF Industries Holdings has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $37.17.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. CF Industries Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings will post ($0.69) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $201,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

