Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (TBT)

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE:TBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 13,835 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 316% compared to the typical volume of 3,326 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) by 383.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) during the second quarter worth about $3,043,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Y (NYSE TBT) opened at 36.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Y has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

About ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

