Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 9th (AFAM, ALT, BOFI, CLPR, CTRP, ELS, LILA, OBSV, OCFC, ONTX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 9th:

J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM). They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Almost Family Inc alerts:

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT). Piper Jaffray Companies issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clipper Realty (NASDAQ:CLPR). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). BMO Capital Markets issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILA). HSBC Holdings plc issued a reduce rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG). Cowen and Company issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Family Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Family Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.