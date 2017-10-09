Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger N.V. accounts for 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,400,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,655,994,000 after purchasing an additional 769,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,673,000 after purchasing an additional 477,006 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,214,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,974,000 after purchasing an additional 655,694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,326,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,857,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank set a $90.00 price target on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Iberia Capital downgraded Schlumberger N.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger N.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) opened at 68.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.11 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger N.V. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Schlumberger N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is 1,538.58%.

In related news, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

