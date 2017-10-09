Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Position Held by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors maintained its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 51.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 76,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,697,000 after buying an additional 223,142 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at 36.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $191,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $190,755.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

