Stearns Financial Services Group Acquires 17 Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Nike were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $855,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 112,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,583,251.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,084.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,117 shares of company stock worth $9,409,321 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE) opened at 52.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. Nike, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. Nike’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nike, Inc. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

