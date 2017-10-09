State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.35% of Concho Resources worth $959,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in Concho Resources by 32.0% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 176.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Concho Resources by 247.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Concho Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Concho Resources by 10,850.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE CXO) traded down 0.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $134.55. 118,803 shares of the company traded hands. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.01.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.09 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $1,917,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,203,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $178.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

