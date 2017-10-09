State Street Corp Has $834.41 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,814,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,505 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.33% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $834,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 261.5% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,107.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,971 shares. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.21.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $1,050,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,562 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,878.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total transaction of $224,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,364. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

