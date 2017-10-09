Starz Acquisition (STRZA) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Starz Acquisition (NASDAQ: STRZA) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Broadcasting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Starz Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Starz Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starz Acquisition -68.21% -14.75% -6.41% Starz Acquisition Competitors -21.34% 11.52% 1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Starz Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starz Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Starz Acquisition Competitors 193 959 2153 43 2.61

Starz Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. As a group, “Broadcasting” companies have a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Starz Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starz Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Starz Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starz Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starz Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Starz Acquisition N/A N/A 19.51 Starz Acquisition Competitors $10.65 billion $3.19 billion 19.43

Starz Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Starz Acquisition. Starz Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Starz Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Starz Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starz Acquisition competitors beat Starz Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Starz Acquisition

Starz Acquisition LLC, formerly Starz, is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company provides premium subscription video programming in the United States to cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies and online video providers. The Company’s segments include Starz Networks and Starz Distribution. The Starz Networks segment provides premium subscription video programming to the United States multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), including cable operators (such as Comcast and Time Warner Cable), satellite television providers (such as DIRECTV and DISH Network) and telecommunications companies (such as AT&T and Verizon). The Starz Distribution segment includes the operations of its Anchor Bay Entertainment, Starz Digital and Starz Worldwide Distribution businesses. It also develops, produces and acquires entertainment content and distributes this content to consumers in the United States and throughout the world.

