Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.1% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,846,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,727,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,037.3% during the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 74,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,113,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 248,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 73.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmacy operator to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

