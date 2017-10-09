Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stage Stores operates retail stores offering moderately priced, nationally recognized brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics and footwear for the entire family in small towns and communities located primarily throughout the south central United States. “

Get Stage Stores Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSI. B. Riley reissued a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Stage Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stage Stores from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stage Stores presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) opened at 1.84 on Thursday. Stage Stores has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $50.77 million.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stage Stores will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/stage-stores-inc-ssi-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 231,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 123.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 147,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 376.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 119,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 94,642 shares during the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 143.5% in the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 589,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stage Stores (SSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.