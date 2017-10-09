STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Holdings Held by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC maintained its position in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,473,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 666,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ STAA) opened at 13.70 on Monday. STAAR Surgical Company has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $563.18 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical Company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

