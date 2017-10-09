St. Joe Company (The) (JOE) Position Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank held its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of St. Joe Company (The) worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) by 207.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company (NYSE JOE) opened at 19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.87. St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. St. Joe Company (The) had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that St. Joe Company will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

St. Joe Company (The) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $66.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut St. Joe Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded St. Joe Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

About St. Joe Company (The)

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land.

