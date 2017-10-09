Sse Plc (SSE) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.24) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.90) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc dropped their target price on Sse Plc from GBX 1,590 ($21.09) to GBX 1,530 ($20.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Sse Plc from GBX 1,750 ($23.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.56) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Sse Plc from GBX 1,595 ($21.16) to GBX 1,685 ($22.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sse Plc from GBX 1,725 ($22.88) to GBX 1,700 ($22.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,536 ($20.37).

Shares of Sse Plc (LON SSE) opened at 1377.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,415.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,451.06. The stock’s market cap is GBX 13.94 billion. Sse Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,341.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,612.00.

About Sse Plc

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

