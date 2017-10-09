SRC Energy’s (SRCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SRCI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Imperial Capital began coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.42.

SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) opened at 9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 55.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. SRC Energy has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SRC Energy will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

