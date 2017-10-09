SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SRCI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of SRC Energy worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,143,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,552,000.

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SRCI) opened at 9.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.92. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that SRC Energy Inc will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

SRC Energy Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

