Spire Inc. (SR) Stake Lifted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Spire worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Spire Inc. (SR) traded up 0.634% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.677. 18,245 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.866 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.99 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 60.17%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

