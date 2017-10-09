Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) traded down 0.14% on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 178,305 shares. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company’s market cap is $1.12 billion.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 59.33%. The company had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,020,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 666,605 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 187,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 124,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,883 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

