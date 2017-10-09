SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSE:MDY) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.86. The company had a trading volume of 299,282 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $268.25 and a 12-month high of $331.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $1.4451 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

