Southern Company (The) (SO) Position Held by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY continued to hold its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 358.8% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 15.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 115.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Company (The) alerts:

Southern Company (SO) opened at 49.59 on Monday. Southern Company has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/southern-company-the-so-position-held-by-cobblestone-capital-advisors-llc-ny.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.78 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Southern Company (The) from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $3,703,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company (The) Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.