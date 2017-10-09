South32 Ltd. (SOUHY) Downgraded by UBS AG to Neutral

UBS AG lowered shares of South32 Ltd. (OTC:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC Holdings plc cut South32 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC cut South32 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Macquarie cut South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut South32 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of South32 (SOUHY) opened at 12.83 on Thursday. South32 has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, South America, and Southern Africa. It has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. South32 Limited also exports its products.

