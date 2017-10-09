South State Corporation (SSB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of South State Corporation worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State Corporation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,239,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of South State Corporation during the first quarter valued at $785,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of South State Corporation by 12.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get South State Corporation alerts:

In other South State Corporation news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $232,425.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,180.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,581 shares of company stock worth $294,408. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/south-state-corporation-ssb-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

South State Corporation (SSB) opened at 91.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. South State Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $93.40.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. South State Corporation had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Corporation will post $4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of South State Corporation in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded South State Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. South State Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About South State Corporation

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

Receive News & Ratings for South State Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.