SouFun Holdings Limited (SFUN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SouFun Holdings Limited to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouFun Holdings Limited and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SouFun Holdings Limited $644.69 million $9.32 million -69.83 SouFun Holdings Limited Competitors $1.67 billion $167.91 million 34.63

SouFun Holdings Limited’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SouFun Holdings Limited. SouFun Holdings Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SouFun Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouFun Holdings Limited’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of SouFun Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SouFun Holdings Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouFun Holdings Limited -4.57% -8.80% -2.74% SouFun Holdings Limited Competitors 4.57% 14.43% 3.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SouFun Holdings Limited and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouFun Holdings Limited 2 3 2 0 2.00 SouFun Holdings Limited Competitors 74 318 642 9 2.56

SouFun Holdings Limited presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential downside of 13.46%. As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 6.93%. Given SouFun Holdings Limited’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SouFun Holdings Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SouFun Holdings Limited rivals beat SouFun Holdings Limited on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

About SouFun Holdings Limited

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China. The Company, through its Internet platform, is engaged in the development of transaction and financing platforms by offering direct sales services for new homes, online real estate brokerage services and financial services. The Company’s service offerings include marketing services, E-commerce services, listing services, Financial services and other value-added services. The Company provides secured loans in the form of entrusted loans and mortgage loans and unsecured loans primarily to home buyers, real estate developers and other borrowers that meet its credit assessment requirements.

