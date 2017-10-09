Sonoco Products Company (SON) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 284.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,164.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $42,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 455.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $33,327,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) traded down 0.35% during trading on Monday, reaching $51.18. 146,662 shares of the company traded hands. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $28,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

