News articles about Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (NYSE:KMP) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3755743976503 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-kinder-morgan-energy-partners-kmp-stock-price.html.

About Kinder Morgan Energy Partners

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP) is a pipeline transportation and energy storage company in North America. KMP. The Company operates in five business segments: Products Pipelines, Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals and Kinder Morgan Canada. In August 2012, the Company acquired Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas (EPNG) pipeline from Kinder Morgan, Inc In November 2012, Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquired Kinder Morgan Interstate Gas Transmission (KMIGT), Trailblazer Pipeline Company, the Casper-Douglas natural gas processing and West Frenchie Draw treating facilities in Wyoming, and KMP’s 50% interest in the Rockies Express Pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.