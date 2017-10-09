Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Share Price

Media coverage about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fair Isaac Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.81611664667 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fair Isaac Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac Corporation from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE FICO) opened at 143.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $109.77 and a 52-week high of $147.02.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Fair Isaac Corporation had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post $4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 2,660 shares of Fair Isaac Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $373,650.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,340 shares of Fair Isaac Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

