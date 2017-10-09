Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teradata Corporation (TDC) Share Price

Media coverage about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teradata Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.7986185856361 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Teradata Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDC. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Teradata Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Teradata Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Teradata Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teradata Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) opened at 33.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Teradata Corporation had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor L. Lund purchased 31,270 shares of Teradata Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $999,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,731.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Mark Scheppmann sold 47,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,498,078.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,620.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-teradata-corporation-tdc-share-price.html.

Teradata Corporation Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.