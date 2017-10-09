Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stock Price

Media coverage about Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prosperity Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2350102226587 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens set a $73.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE PB) opened at 64.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

