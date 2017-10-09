Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genpact Limited (G) Stock Price

News headlines about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genpact Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.438867692399 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Genpact Limited alerts:

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Genpact Limited in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Genpact Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $33.00 target price on shares of Genpact Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE G) opened at 29.14 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.68 million. Genpact Limited had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Genpact Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In other Genpact Limited news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,501,126 shares of Genpact Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $43,112,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Chandra sold 275,508 shares of Genpact Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $7,912,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,358,442 shares of company stock valued at $297,475,276 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genpact Limited (G) Stock Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-genpact-limited-g-stock-price.html.

About Genpact Limited

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.