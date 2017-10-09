Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact St Jude Medical (STJ) Stock Price

News articles about St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. St Jude Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.1562109436299 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

St Jude Medical (NYSE STJ) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,736,217 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. St Jude Medical has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

About St Jude Medical

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

