Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.0793539395114 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,918.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,470,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

