Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paycom Software earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.2602685406841 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of Paycom Software (PAYC) opened at 77.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.72. Paycom Software has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $77.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $821,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey M. Pezold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,564,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc is a provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The Company’s applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

